Alfajores Cookies
Alfajores are soft, delicate cookies from South America
Nov 10, 2017 | 2:49 pm
By
Editor
Aljavores

These are really easy and fun cookies to make. The best combination is the soft chocolate with the crumbly cookie. The cornstarch gives the dough a smooth texture that makes it easy to work with and produces a tender, crumbly cookie. 

50
Servings
57
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup all purpose flour
  • 1 Cup cornstarch
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 8 Tablespoons butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 eggs yolks
  • 1 Tablespoon brandy
  • 1 Cup dulce de leche
  • powdered sugar for dusting

Directions

In a large mixing bowl add the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In an electric mixer beat the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add the yolks and add the brandy, lemon zest and vanilla until all mixed in. Add the flour mixture and continue beating.

Once the mixture becomes more dough-like, divide the dough in half and roll each one into logs. Wrap the logs in plastic and place in the refrigerator for about 2 hours.

Heat the oven to 350ºF. 

Place parchment papaer on 3 baking sheets. Remove the logs from the fridge and slice into rounds.

Place each round on the sheet pans and bake until edges become slightly golden, about 5 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool.

Spoon the dolce de leche indo a zipper bag and cut off the corner OR place in a pastry bag.

Flip half of the cookies upside down and place the doce de leche onto the cookies. Top with the remaining cookies and dust with powdered sugar.

Enjoy!

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
3g
3%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
10g
8%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
3µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
11mg
1%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
2µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
3mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
13mg
2%
Sodium, Na
17mg
1%
Water
4g
0%
