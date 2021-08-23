Making salmon in an air fryer is very easy and can speed up the cooking process when you're having a busy week. Simply season and place the salmon in the basket, and then let the air fryer do its thing. Feel free to add your own seasonings or marinades to this recipe. You can serve this over rice with a side of your favorite veggies.
Ingredients
- 2 (1/2 pound) salmon fillets
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon parsley
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the air fryer to 325F. If your air fryer bakset comes with a plate, wrap the plate in aluminum foil. If not, you can also place foil at the bottom of the basket.
Step 2: Pat dry 2 half pound salmon fillets with a paper towel. Rub each fillet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon parsley and then salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Place salmon fillets in the air fryer and fry for 15-20 minutes, depending on the thickness of salmon.
Step 4: Use a fork to check for desired doneness. Serve with lemon wedges.