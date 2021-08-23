Step 1: Preheat the air fryer to 325F. If your air fryer bakset comes with a plate, wrap the plate in aluminum foil. If not, you can also place foil at the bottom of the basket.

Step 2: Pat dry 2 half pound salmon fillets with a paper towel. Rub each fillet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon parsley and then salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Place salmon fillets in the air fryer and fry for 15-20 minutes, depending on the thickness of salmon.

Step 4: Use a fork to check for desired doneness. Serve with lemon wedges.