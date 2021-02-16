  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Air Fryer Polish Pączki

February 16, 2021 | 11:12am
By
Puffy Polish pockets of heaven
paczki
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Pączki (pronounced POHNCH-kee) are puffy Polish doughnuts, often filled with jam or custard and made to indulge the day before Lent begins. This recipe puts a modern spin on things by cooking the pączki in an air fryer, creating a slightly lighter version. However, you could use the exact same recipe and fry in oil if you prefer.

Ready in
3 h
2 h 30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups whole milk, warmed to 110F
  • 4 1/2 Teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 3/4 Cups + 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided
  • 6-7 Cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1 egg
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • Jam, for filling
  • Custard, for filling
  • Powdered sugar, for coating

Directions

Step 1: Pour 2 cups warm milk into bowl of a stand mixer. Stir in 4 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast and 1 teaspoon granulated sugar. Let stand for 5-10 minutes, or until it has become bubbly.

Step 2: Stir in 2 cups of flour to the mixture until the batter becomes smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and set in a warm spot for 30 minutes. The mixture should have risen and become bubbly.

Step 3: In a bowl, whisk 1 egg and 4 egg yolks for 3-4 minutes, until it becomes frothy. Add 3/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon salt, and whisk until smooth.

Step 4: Add the egg mixture to the dough and mix on medium-low speed with the dough hook attached until mostly combined. Stir in 4 tablespoons melted butter. Gradually add 3-4 more cups of flour to the mixture and knead until a very soft dough comes together. It will be a sticky dough and will not form a ball.  Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and set in a warm spot until it has doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 5: Remove the dough from the bowl and turn out onto a floured work surface. Sprinkle flour on the dough and roll it out to ½-inch thickness. With a glass, metal can or biscuit cutter cut out circles and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.  Do this with all of the dough. Cover dough circles with a towel and let rise for 1 hour.

Step 6: Preheat air fryer to 350F for 3 minutes. Line the bottom of the air fryer with parchment paper and place 3-4 dough circles in at a time (do not line the air fryer with parchment paper and put it inside without the donuts). Bake for 4-6 minutes, flipping halfway through. Check paczki often to make sure they aren't burning. You want a light golden color. 

Step 7: Remove from air fryer and place on a paper towel lined platter and let cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and fill with fruit jams or custard. Enjoy within one day.

