Step 1: Dry the chickpeas as thoroughly as you can with paper towels or a clean dish towel.

Step 2: Put the chickpeas in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt and toss to thoroughly coat the chickpeas.

Step 3: Arrange in an even layer in an air fryer basket. Air fry at 400F for 6 minutes.

Step 4: Give the basket a good shake to mix up the chickpeas then return to the air fryer for another 2 to 4 minutes, until the chickpeas are crispy and lightly browned.

Step 5: Remove and serve immediately.