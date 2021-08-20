  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Air Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

August 20, 2021 | 3:36pm
By
For a nutritious snack, salads and more
Air fryer chickpeas recipe - healthy snack
Katherine Martinelli / The Daily Meal

For a super fast and nutritious snack that even the kids won't be able to get enough of, make these air fryer crispy chickpeas. With just three ingredients - chickpeas, olive oil and salt - this guilt-free food is full of protein and can be eaten by the handful or served over salad.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
355
Calories Per Serving
Notes

You can add other seasonings, such as cumin, dried herbs, or even cinnamon to change the flavor profile.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon table salt

Directions

Step 1: Dry the chickpeas as thoroughly as you can with paper towels or a clean dish towel.

Step 2: Put the chickpeas in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt and toss to thoroughly coat the chickpeas.

Step 3: Arrange in an even layer in an air fryer basket. Air fry at 400F for 6 minutes.

Step 4: Give the basket a good shake to mix up the chickpeas then return to the air fryer for another 2 to 4 minutes, until the chickpeas are crispy and lightly browned. 

Step 5: Remove and serve immediately.

