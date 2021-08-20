For a super fast and nutritious snack that even the kids won't be able to get enough of, make these air fryer crispy chickpeas. With just three ingredients - chickpeas, olive oil and salt - this guilt-free food is full of protein and can be eaten by the handful or served over salad.
Notes
You can add other seasonings, such as cumin, dried herbs, or even cinnamon to change the flavor profile.
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon table salt
Directions
Step 1: Dry the chickpeas as thoroughly as you can with paper towels or a clean dish towel.
Step 2: Put the chickpeas in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt and toss to thoroughly coat the chickpeas.
Step 3: Arrange in an even layer in an air fryer basket. Air fry at 400F for 6 minutes.
Step 4: Give the basket a good shake to mix up the chickpeas then return to the air fryer for another 2 to 4 minutes, until the chickpeas are crispy and lightly browned.
Step 5: Remove and serve immediately.