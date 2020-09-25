Acorn Squash Soup with Turmeric

Cut the squash in half and scrape out the seeds.

Roast in a baking pan for about 30-40 minutes at 400ºF. You want the flesh to be soft.

In a dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add carrots and onions and saute 4 minutes.

Add squash flesh, apple, ginger, turmeric, coconut milk, water and salt, and pepper.

Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for about 10 minutes.

Puree soup with an immersion blender or put in your Vitamix. Be careful not to burn yourself.

Serve with pepitas, scallions, and parsley.