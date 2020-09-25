This acorn squash soup with turmeric will warm you right up on a chilly fall afternoon. It's so creamy and delicious that you won't realize how healthy it is. It's full of veggies and also dairy free thanks to the addition of coconut milk.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 1 acorn squash
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Cup shredded or diced carrot
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1/2 an apple, diced
- 1 Teaspoon ginger
- 1 Teaspoon turmeric
- 1 14-oz can unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 1/2 Cup water
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Cut the squash in half and scrape out the seeds.
Roast in a baking pan for about 30-40 minutes at 400ºF. You want the flesh to be soft.
In a dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.
Add carrots and onions and saute 4 minutes.
Add squash flesh, apple, ginger, turmeric, coconut milk, water and salt, and pepper.
Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for about 10 minutes.
Puree soup with an immersion blender or put in your Vitamix. Be careful not to burn yourself.
Serve with pepitas, scallions, and parsley.