Ackee and Saltfish
This dish is a traditional Jamaican recipe that can be enjoyed any time of day
Jul 10, 2017 | 1:41 pm
By
This recipe for this classic Jamaican dish is based on one created by Tropical Sun Foods, which exports Jamaican and other specialty products, including canned ackee.

4
Servings
121
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound boneless salt cod
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 4 Teaspoons garlic paste
  • Leaves from 1 sprig fresh thyme, chopped
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • 1 Cup chopped bell peppers, preferably assorted colors (green, red, yellow, orange)
  • 1/2 Scotch bonnet chile, seeded and finely chopped
  • One 540-gram can of ackee, preferably Tropical Sun, drained.
  • 1 Teaspoon finely ground black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika

Directions

Rinse the salt off the salt cod, and then soak it for 1 hour in hot water. Drain the salt cod and soak it for another hour in fresh hot water.

 

Heat the oil in a skillet, add the garlic paste, and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the thyme and sauté for 30 seconds more. Add the onions, scallions, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet chile, reduce the heat, and cook for 5 minutes.

 

Drain the salt cod and flake it into the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes more, then add the ackee and cook for another 2 minutes.

 

Add the black pepper, then remove the skillet from the heat and sprinkle the paprika over the top of the ackee and saltfish.

 

Serve with rice and peas.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
44mg
15%
Carbohydrate, by difference
4g
3%
Protein
16g
35%
Vitamin A, RAE
32µg
5%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
27mg
3%
Choline, total
43mg
10%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
7µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
17mg
5%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
176mg
25%
Selenium, Se
27µg
49%
Sodium, Na
140mg
9%
Water
42g
2%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
