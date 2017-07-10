Rinse the salt off the salt cod, and then soak it for 1 hour in hot water. Drain the salt cod and soak it for another hour in fresh hot water.

Heat the oil in a skillet, add the garlic paste, and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the thyme and sauté for 30 seconds more. Add the onions, scallions, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet chile, reduce the heat, and cook for 5 minutes.

Drain the salt cod and flake it into the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes more, then add the ackee and cook for another 2 minutes.

Add the black pepper, then remove the skillet from the heat and sprinkle the paprika over the top of the ackee and saltfish.

Serve with rice and peas.