Abuelita Conchas

COMBINE yeast and water in a small bowl. Let stand for at least 10 minutes until yeast turns foamy.

PLACE 2 cups flour on a working surface. Make a well in the middle of flour and add sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt. Mix by hand, adding remaining flour ½ cup at a time until a smooth and sticky dough is formed. Slowly add yeast mixture and milk to dough and knead for 5 to 7 minutes more until dough is completely smooth and elastic.

SHAPE the dough into a ball and transfer (crease side down) to a large oiled bowl. Brush a small amount of oil with hands over surface of dough. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm area for 2 ½ to 3 hours or until dough doubles in size.

DEFLATE dough by pressing with fingers. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes.