4.5
2 ratings

Abuelita Conchas

April 26, 2020 | 12:27pm
The sweetest "seashells"
Abuelita Conchas

Photo courtesy of Nestlé

These traditional Mexican sweet bread rolls are so easy to make and even more delicious when paired with a cup of hot chocolate.

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ready in
5 h and 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
394
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the conchas

  • 1 packet active-dry yeast
  • 1/2 Cup warm water
  • 4 Cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/3 Cup butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup warm milk
  • 1/2 - 1 Teaspoon vegetable oil for oiling bowl

For the topping

  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 Cups NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ Granulated Chocolate Drink Mix (or 1 tablet NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ Authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate Drink, grated)

Directions

For the conchas

COMBINE yeast and water in a small bowl. Let stand for at least 10 minutes until yeast turns foamy.

PLACE 2 cups flour on a working surface. Make a well in the middle of flour and add sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt. Mix by hand, adding remaining flour ½ cup at a time until a smooth and sticky dough is formed. Slowly add yeast mixture and milk to dough and knead for 5 to 7 minutes more until dough is completely smooth and elastic.

SHAPE the dough into a ball and transfer (crease side down) to a large oiled bowl. Brush a small amount of oil with hands over surface of dough. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm area for 2 ½ to 3 hours or until dough doubles in size.

DEFLATE dough by pressing with fingers. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes.

For the topping

BEAT butter with a hand mixer until smooth. Add flour and NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ Granulated Chocolate Drink Mix and continue beating until completely mixed and a paste is formed.

LINE 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

DIVIDE dough into 12 balls and arrange on prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Press each ball down lightly. Divide topping into 12 balls. Form each ball of topping into a disk and press flat over each dough ball, covering as much of the surface as possible.

CUT lines through topping with a small knife or circle cutter, resembling a seashell or scallop. Lightly cover baking sheets with plastic wrap and place them in a warm place. Let rolls rise for about 1 hour or until double in size.

PREHEAT oven to 375° F. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until bread is golden brown. Let cool on wire racks and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving394
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol66mg22%
Protein8g15%
Carbs52g17%
Vitamin A126µg14%
Vitamin B120.1µg6.1%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.6%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)172µg43%
Folic acid80µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus102mg15%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium126mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.1%
Sodium215mg9%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.7%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water34gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.6%
