Abuelita Conchas

These traditional Mexican sweet bread rolls are so easy to make and even more delicious when paired with a cup of hot chocolate.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
For the conchas
- 1 packet active-dry yeast
- 1/2 Cup warm water
- 4 Cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 Cup butter, softened
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup warm milk
- 1/2 - 1 Teaspoon vegetable oil for oiling bowl
For the topping
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 Cups NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ Granulated Chocolate Drink Mix (or 1 tablet NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ Authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate Drink, grated)
Directions
For the conchas
COMBINE yeast and water in a small bowl. Let stand for at least 10 minutes until yeast turns foamy.
PLACE 2 cups flour on a working surface. Make a well in the middle of flour and add sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt. Mix by hand, adding remaining flour ½ cup at a time until a smooth and sticky dough is formed. Slowly add yeast mixture and milk to dough and knead for 5 to 7 minutes more until dough is completely smooth and elastic.
SHAPE the dough into a ball and transfer (crease side down) to a large oiled bowl. Brush a small amount of oil with hands over surface of dough. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm area for 2 ½ to 3 hours or until dough doubles in size.
DEFLATE dough by pressing with fingers. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes.
For the topping
BEAT butter with a hand mixer until smooth. Add flour and NESTLÉ® ABUELITA™ Granulated Chocolate Drink Mix and continue beating until completely mixed and a paste is formed.
LINE 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.
DIVIDE dough into 12 balls and arrange on prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Press each ball down lightly. Divide topping into 12 balls. Form each ball of topping into a disk and press flat over each dough ball, covering as much of the surface as possible.
CUT lines through topping with a small knife or circle cutter, resembling a seashell or scallop. Lightly cover baking sheets with plastic wrap and place them in a warm place. Let rolls rise for about 1 hour or until double in size.
PREHEAT oven to 375° F. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until bread is golden brown. Let cool on wire racks and serve.