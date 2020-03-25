15-Minute Quinoa Burrito Bowls

In a medium sauce pan bring 3 cups water and beef bouillon cube to a boil over high heat.

Place quinoa in a fine mesh strainer and rinse it with cold water until water runs clear.

Add quinoa, bring to boil, then cover and reduce heat to medium low. Let simmer until the quinoa has absorbed all the water, about 13 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside for 2 minutes, then uncover and fluff with fork.

Slice chicken sausage into thin slices, and then cut those slices in half. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and sausage slices. Saute, stirring and flipping sausages over often until you see golden brown crispy sides and edges, about 4-5 minutes.

Transfer and drain cooked sausage to a paper towel lined plate. Set aside.

Spicy Sauce: In a small mixing bowl whisk together 1 cup enchilada sauce and 1/4 cup of sour cream until smooth. Set aside.

Drain cans of corn and beans. Rinse beans with water. Transfer them to a small bowl. Squeeze a lime over the top and gently mix it together.

MAKE THE BOWLS

Layer: Add one cup of cooked quinoa to the bottom of each bowl first. Then top with spicy sauce, cooked chicken sausage, beans and corn mixture. Equally divide the amounts between 6 bowls.

Add Toppings: Top with all your favorite burrito bowl toppings and serve.