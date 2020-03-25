15-Minute Quinoa Burrito Bowls

These quinoa burrito bowls are super easy to make and filled with quinoa, chicken sausage and all the taco toppings you could possibly want. It’s a delicious time-saver for when you’re craving tacos but don’t have the bandwidth to top, layer and fold each individual tortilla or shell.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup quinoa
- 3 Cups water
- 1 cube Beef Bouillon
- 12 Ounces chicken sausage
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Cup enchilada sauce
- 1/4 Cup sour cream
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinse
- 1 Cup frozen or canned corn, drained
- 1 lime
- Additional toppings: salsa, sour cream, guacamole or fresh avocado, corn chips, shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a medium sauce pan bring 3 cups water and beef bouillon cube to a boil over high heat.
Place quinoa in a fine mesh strainer and rinse it with cold water until water runs clear.
Add quinoa, bring to boil, then cover and reduce heat to medium low. Let simmer until the quinoa has absorbed all the water, about 13 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside for 2 minutes, then uncover and fluff with fork.
Slice chicken sausage into thin slices, and then cut those slices in half. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and sausage slices. Saute, stirring and flipping sausages over often until you see golden brown crispy sides and edges, about 4-5 minutes.
Transfer and drain cooked sausage to a paper towel lined plate. Set aside.
Spicy Sauce: In a small mixing bowl whisk together 1 cup enchilada sauce and 1/4 cup of sour cream until smooth. Set aside.
Drain cans of corn and beans. Rinse beans with water. Transfer them to a small bowl. Squeeze a lime over the top and gently mix it together.
MAKE THE BOWLS
Layer: Add one cup of cooked quinoa to the bottom of each bowl first. Then top with spicy sauce, cooked chicken sausage, beans and corn mixture. Equally divide the amounts between 6 bowls.
Add Toppings: Top with all your favorite burrito bowl toppings and serve.