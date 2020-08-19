  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Zingy Ginger Mango Smoothie

August 19, 2020 | 4:23pm
Rich in antioxidants
Courtesy of the National Mango Board

Ginger is one of the best foods you can eat to boost your immune system, and this ginger mango smoothie is packed with the root.

Courtesy of the National Mango Board 

 

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
383
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup coconut water
  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1 lime, peeled
  • 1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped
  • 1 Cup spinach
  • 1/2 inch fresh ginger, chopped

Directions

Gather all your smoothie ingredients. Blend coconut water, mango, banana, lime and ginger until smooth.

Pour in your favorite glass and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving383
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar68gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.5%
Protein7g14%
Carbs95g32%
Vitamin A327µg36%
Vitamin B61mg77%
Vitamin C166mg100%
Vitamin E4mg26%
Vitamin K160µg100%
Calcium153mg15%
Fiber14g55%
Folate (food)239µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)239µg60%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium156mg37%
Monounsaturated0.6gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg23%
Phosphorus150mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium1846mg39%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.4%
Sodium283mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.6%
Water688gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
