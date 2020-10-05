  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Witches Caldron

October 5, 2020
Bubble, bubble toil and trouble
Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando

This cocktail is just brewing in wickedness. Create this spooky cocktail for your Halloween celebration mixing some vodka, pineapple juice and orange juice with Halloween sprinkles on the rim.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
191
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce TLC Vodka
  • 3/4 Ounces Blue Curacao 1/2 shot
  • 1 Ounce Pineapple Juice 1 shot
  • 1 Ounce Orange Juice 1 shot

Directions

For the rim, add Halloween sprinkles.

Pour contents into a shaker and pour over fresh ice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving191
Total Fat0.2g0.2%
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus10mg1%
Potassium100mg2%
Sodium3mgN/A
Water87gN/A
