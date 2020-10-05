Witches Caldron

October 5, 2020
Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
This cocktail is just brewing in wickedness. Create this spooky cocktail for your Halloween celebration mixing some vodka, pineapple juice and orange juice with Halloween sprinkles on the rim.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce TLC Vodka
- 3/4 Ounces Blue Curacao 1/2 shot
- 1 Ounce Pineapple Juice 1 shot
- 1 Ounce Orange Juice 1 shot
Directions
For the rim, add Halloween sprinkles.
Pour contents into a shaker and pour over fresh ice.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving191
Total Fat0.2g0.2%
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus10mg1%
Potassium100mg2%
Sodium3mgN/A
Water87gN/A