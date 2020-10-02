Valen-tini

October 2, 2020 | 2:28pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Treat your sweetheart with this delicious cocktail. This chocolate martini recipe is perfect for when you and your significant are sharing a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup light cream
- 2 Ounces vodka
- 3 Tablespoons chocolate syrup
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Strawberry Extract With Other Natural Flavors
Directions
Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice.
Add light cream, vodka, chocolate syrup and strawberry flavor; shake until well mixed and chilled.
Strain into 2 martini glasses.
Top with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Serve immediately.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving495
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol133mg44%
Protein3g6%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A333µg37%
Vitamin B120.2µg10%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.8%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium87mg9%
Fiber0.8g3.4%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.7mg3.6%
Magnesium27mg7%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus112mg16%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium188mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.8%
Sodium61mg3%
Water109gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%