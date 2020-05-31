Kid’s Tropical Sparkler

May 31, 2020 | 12:28pm
Ingredients
- 32 Ounces white grape juice
- 32 Ounces tropical fruit juice
- 2 Ounces fresh lemon juice
- 1 Cup hulled and sliced strawberries (about 8 to 10 medium strawberries)
- 1 Cup peeled and diced mango (about 1 large or 2 small mangos)
- 1 Cup peeled and sliced kiwi (about 2 kiwis)
- 32 Ounces ginger ale, chilled
Directions
Combine the white grape juice, tropical fruit juice and lemon juice in a large pitcher or punch bowl, and stir well. Add fruit.
Chill for at least 1 hour. Stir in ginger ale just before serving.
Servings15
Calories Per Serving99
Total Fat0.2g0.4%
Sugar24gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin C42mg47%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber0.8g3.3%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.3%
Magnesium11mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus14mg2%
Potassium137mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.9%
Sodium13mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.2%
Water193gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%