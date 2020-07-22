thimble cookies

Beat sugar and butter in large bowl until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and vanilla; mix well. Add flour and salt, beating at low speed until well mixed. Refrigerate until chilled, 1 to 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare ungreased cookie sheet.

Roll chilled dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. If desired, roll each ball in sugar. Place about 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheet. Make indentation for jam or jelly by pressing thumb gently into center of ball.

Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack.

Store in airtight container. Before serving, fill indentations with desired jam or jelly.