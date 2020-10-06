The Ball Drop

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
This will be the only cocktail you'll need for the countdown. As you wait to welcome the New Year to come, sip on this bourbon whiskey with a cranberry juice cocktail.
Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey
- 4 Ounces Ocean Spray White Cranberry Juice
- Broken rosemary spring
- Healthy squeeze of Honey infused syrup
Directions
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
Give a healthy shake.
Strain contents into rocks glass over fresh ice.
Garnish with rosemary spring and orange.