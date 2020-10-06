Tanteo Dove Love Paloma

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Tanteo Tequila
This cocktail is a classic Paloma with a slight twist. It uses fresh grapefruit juice and jalapeno tequila for an extra kick.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
- 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 Ounces grapefruit juice
- 1/2 Ounce Agave Nectar
Directions
Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
Garnish with a lime slice or a Jalapeño slice.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving200
Sugar16gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium9mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Potassium126mg3%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water115gN/A