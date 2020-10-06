  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Tanteo Dove Love Paloma

October 6, 2020
Slight kick to this Mexican drink
Tanteo Dove Love Paloma
Courtesy of Tanteo Tequila

This cocktail is a classic Paloma with a slight twist. It uses fresh grapefruit juice and jalapeno tequila for an extra kick.

Recipe courtesy of Tanteo Tequila

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
200
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Mocktail Recipes Everyone Will Love
Love Your Heart with 5 New Almond Recipes
5 Recipes That Celebrate Your Love for Ravioli

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
  • 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • 2 Ounces grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 Ounce Agave Nectar

Directions

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Garnish with a lime slice or a Jalapeño slice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving200
Sugar16gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium9mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Potassium126mg3%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water115gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
Tanteo Dove Love Paloma
jalapeno tequila
grapefruit juice
Mexican recipe