Yamz A Make Her Dance

November 6, 2020
Courtesy of Jack Rose
Much like its name, this tasty cocktail recipe contains a sweet potato puree mixed in with cognac, lemon juice, honey syrup and more. This cocktail just might keep you dancing all night long.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Park Cognac VS
- 1/2 Ounce lemon juice
- 1/2 Ounce honey syrup
- 3/4 Ounces Amaro Nonino
- 2 bar spoons sweet potato purée
- Sparkling to top
Directions
Shake and double strain cognac, lemon juice, honey syrup, Amaro Nonino, and sweet potato puree into a chilled coupe glass.
Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a flaming marshmallow.