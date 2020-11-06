  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Yamz A Make Her Dance

November 6, 2020
A sweet cocktail that will give you energy
Yamz A Make Her Dance
Courtesy of Jack Rose

Much like its name, this tasty cocktail recipe contains a sweet potato puree mixed in with cognac, lemon juice, honey syrup and more. This cocktail just might keep you dancing all night long.

Recipe courtesy of Jack Rose 

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Park Cognac VS
  • 1/2 Ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 Ounce honey syrup
  • 3/4 Ounces Amaro Nonino
  • 2 bar spoons sweet potato purée
  • Sparkling to top

Directions

Shake and double strain cognac, lemon juice, honey syrup, Amaro Nonino, and sweet potato puree into a chilled coupe glass.

Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a flaming marshmallow.

