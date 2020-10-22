Strawberry Margarita Pops

October 22, 2020 | 12:05pm
Courtesy of C&H Sugar
Cool down from the heat with the popsicle while still getting a buzz. Made out of tequila syrup, frozen fruits and fruit juice.
Notes
For a non-alcoholic popsicle, replace tequila in syrup recipe with additional water.
Ingredients
For the tequila syrup
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup tequila
- 3/4 Cups C&H® Granulated Sugar
For the popsicle
- 1/2 Cup tequila syrup
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 Pound frozen strawberries
- 1/4 Cup orange juice
Directions
For the tequila syrup
In a small saucepot whisk tequila, water and C&H Organic Raw Cane Sugar over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium and boil for about 6 minutes until syrup reduces down to 1/2 cup.
Set syrup aside to cool.
For the popsicle
Combine all ingredients together in a blender and blend for just a few seconds.
Mixture can still have some small chunks of fruit.
Divide mixture among popsicle molds and freeze according to package directions.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving188
Sugar40gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C28mg32%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium12mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus10mg1%
Potassium146mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.5%
Sodium4mgN/A
Sugars, added37gN/A
Water83gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.4%