4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Margarita Pops

October 22, 2020 | 12:05pm
Cool down with a buzz
Courtesy of C&H Sugar

Cool down from the heat with the popsicle while still getting a buzz. Made out of tequila syrup, frozen fruits and fruit juice.

Recipe courtesy of C&H Sugar

Ready in
2 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
188
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For a non-alcoholic popsicle, replace tequila in syrup recipe with additional water.

Ingredients

For the tequila syrup

  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 1/4 Cup tequila
  • 3/4 Cups C&H® Granulated Sugar

For the popsicle

  • 1/2 Cup tequila syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons water
  • 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 Pound frozen strawberries
  • 1/4 Cup orange juice

Directions

For the tequila syrup

In a small saucepot whisk tequila, water and C&H Organic Raw Cane Sugar over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium and boil for about 6 minutes until syrup reduces down to 1/2 cup.

Set syrup aside to cool.

For the popsicle

Combine all ingredients together in a blender and blend for just a few seconds.

Mixture can still have some small chunks of fruit.

Divide mixture among popsicle molds and freeze according to package directions. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving188
Sugar40gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C28mg32%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium12mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus10mg1%
Potassium146mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.5%
Sodium4mgN/A
Sugars, added37gN/A
Water83gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.4%
Tags
best recipes
dessert recipe
Labor Day
Memorial Day
summer recipe
tequila
frozen strawberries
Strawberry Margarita Pops