Strawberry Kisses

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Vamonos Riendo Mezcal
Plan the perfect Valentine's Day for your significant other with this yummy cocktail and a side of chocolate.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Ounce Vamonos Riendo Mezcal
- 1/2 Ounce Green Chartreuse
- 1/4 Ounce Small Hands Orgeat
- 1/2 Ounce Aperol
- 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 2-3 fresh strawberries (plus one half for garnish)
Directions
Rim your glass with sour sugar (combine granulated sugar with citric acid powder and stir well) then muddle strawberries in a tin, add ingredients and shake with ice.
Double strain into a sour sugar-rimmed cocktail glass.
Garnish with half a strawberry.