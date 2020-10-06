  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Kisses

October 6, 2020
Cocktail with a side of chocolates
Strawberry Kisses
Courtesy of Vamonos Riendo Mezcal

Plan the perfect Valentine's Day for your significant other with this yummy cocktail and a side of chocolate. 

Recipe courtesy of Vamonos Riendo Mezcal

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Ounce Vamonos Riendo Mezcal
  • 1/2 Ounce Green Chartreuse
  • 1/4 Ounce Small Hands Orgeat
  • 1/2 Ounce Aperol
  • 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • 2-3 fresh strawberries (plus one half for garnish)

Directions

Rim your glass with sour sugar (combine granulated sugar with citric acid powder and stir well) then muddle strawberries in a tin, add ingredients and shake with ice.

Double strain into a sour sugar-rimmed cocktail glass.

Garnish with half a strawberry.

Strawberry Kisses