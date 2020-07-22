Our made-from-scratch Strawberry Crinkle Cookies are soft, chewy and taste as good as they look. Bright pink cookies with contrasting powdered sugar "cracks" make these festive cookies just the right dessert for a baby shower, wedding shower, birthday party or Valentine’s Day.
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Notes
Spoon & Sweep method: Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.
If desired add some white chocolate chips to the batter.
Ingredients
- 8 Tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, very soft
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon strawberry extract
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Cup freeze dried strawberries
- 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 360°F.
Mix soft butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add one egg and mix until completely incorporated. Add remaining egg and beat until fluffy. Add salt and strawberry extract.
Sift together flour and baking powder and add in one step to the above. Mix until just combined.
Roughly chop 1 cup of freeze-dried strawberries and mix into batter.
Scoop into generous tablespoon amounts and roll into a ball. If dough is too soft to handle, place it in a refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
Roll dough balls into powdered sugar.
Place on parchment lined or buttered cookie sheets about 1 1/2 inches apart. Cookies will spread in oven.
Bake 9 to 10 minutes. Move to a wire rack to cool.