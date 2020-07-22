strawberry crinkle cookies

Preheat oven to 360°F.

Mix soft butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add one egg and mix until completely incorporated. Add remaining egg and beat until fluffy. Add salt and strawberry extract.

Sift together flour and baking powder and add in one step to the above. Mix until just combined.

Roughly chop 1 cup of freeze-dried strawberries and mix into batter.

Scoop into generous tablespoon amounts and roll into a ball. If dough is too soft to handle, place it in a refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Roll dough balls into powdered sugar.

Place on parchment lined or buttered cookie sheets about 1 1/2 inches apart. Cookies will spread in oven.

Bake 9 to 10 minutes. Move to a wire rack to cool.