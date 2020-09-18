Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte

September 18, 2020 | 12:04pm
Courtesy of Betty Crocker
It's pumpkin spice latte season! But make it boozy. This coffee-based drink not only includes delicious fall flavors from the canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice but also rum and coffee liqueur for added flavor.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup milk
- 3 Tablespoons canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 1-3 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 Cup hot strong coffee
- 2 Tablespoons (1 oz) dark rum
- 2 Tablespoons (1 oz) rum and coffee liqueur
- Whipped cream
Directions
In 2-quart saucepan, heat milk, pumpkin and sugar over medium heat until hot (do not boil).
Remove from heat.
Stir in vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, coffee, dark rum, and the rum and coffee liqueur.
Pour into a large mug.
Garnish with whipped cream and a dash pumpkin pie spice.