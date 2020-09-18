  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte

September 18, 2020 | 12:04pm
PSL just got better
Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

It's pumpkin spice latte season! But make it boozy. This coffee-based drink not only includes delicious fall flavors from the canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice but also rum and coffee liqueur for added flavor.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup milk
  • 3 Tablespoons canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
  • 1-3 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 Cup hot strong coffee
  • 2 Tablespoons (1 oz) dark rum
  • 2 Tablespoons (1 oz) rum and coffee liqueur
  • Whipped cream

Directions

In 2-quart saucepan, heat milk, pumpkin and sugar over medium heat until hot (do not boil).

Remove from heat.

Stir in vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, coffee, dark rum, and the rum and coffee liqueur.

Pour into a large mug.

Garnish with whipped cream and a dash pumpkin pie spice.

Tags
best recipes
canned pumpkin
coffee
fall drink
Rum
Fall Recipe
Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte