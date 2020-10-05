Spiked Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate

October 5, 2020 | 10:51am
Courtesy of Hello Fresh
We hope you prepared your sweet tooth for this yummy recipe. It wouldn't be Christmas without hot chocolate but this drink has a boozy twist and packed with crushed peppermint candies and whipped cream.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup chocolate chips, melted
- crushed peppermint candies
- 1 Cup milk
- 1 packet hot chocolate
- 1/2 Ounce peppermint schnapps
- 1 Ounce bourbon
- whipped cream
Directions
Dip the rim of a mug in melted chocolate, then in crushed peppermints.
Set aside.
Warm milk, then add the hot chocolate packet and cook according to package directions.
Add peppermint schnapps and bourbon.
Add a swirl of whipped cream and sprinkle with crushed peppermints.