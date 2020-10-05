  1. Home
Spiked Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate

October 5, 2020 | 10:51am
Hot chocolate for adults only
Courtesy of Hello Fresh

We hope you prepared your sweet tooth for this yummy recipe. It wouldn't be Christmas without hot chocolate but this drink has a boozy twist and packed with crushed peppermint candies and whipped cream.

Recipe courtesy of Hello Fresh

Ready in
8 m
3 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup chocolate chips, melted
  • crushed peppermint candies
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1 packet hot chocolate
  • 1/2 Ounce peppermint schnapps
  • 1 Ounce bourbon
  • whipped cream

Directions

Dip the rim of a mug in melted chocolate, then in crushed peppermints.

Set aside.

Warm milk, then add the hot chocolate packet and cook according to package directions.

Add peppermint schnapps and bourbon.

Add a swirl of whipped cream and sprinkle with crushed peppermints.

