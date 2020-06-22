Spicy Black Bean Burger with Roasted Corn Relish Recipe

June 22, 2020
Courtesy of MorningStar Farms
Black bean burgers are heart healthy and the relish is a great way to spice up an average recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Teaspoon vegetable oil
- 2 Tablespoons frozen whole kernel corn
- 1 Tablespoon chopped red onion
- 1 Teaspoon barbeque sauce
- 1 Teaspoon seeded and finely chopped jalapeno pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon cider vinegar
- 1 Morningstar Farms Spicy Black Bean Veggie Burger
- 1 whole wheat hamburger bun or hamburger bun, split and toasted
- 2 thin slices tomato
Directions
In a small nonstick skillet, heat oil. Add corn. Cook and stir over medium heat about two minutes or until corn begins to brown. Remove from heat. Stir in the onion, barbecue sauce, jalapeño pepper and vinegar. Set aside.
Cook Morningstar Farms Spicy Black Bean burger according to package directions.
Top bun bottom with burger, tomato slices, corn mixture and bun top.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving293
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein16g32%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.4%
Vitamin C11mg13%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium144mg14%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)112µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)175µg44%
Folic acid37µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus225mg32%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium457mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium661mg28%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water118gN/A
Zinc1mg14%