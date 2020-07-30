Slow Cooker Jalapeno Bacon Crustless Quiche

Slice the bacon, then cook in a medium-sized skillet set over medium high heat. When the bacon is browned transfer to a paper towel covered plate. Leave the grease from the bacon in the pan (leave as much or little of the grease as you want). Add the onion and jalapeno to the bacon grease and cook until softened, this make take about 5 minutes. Set aside and let cool down while you get this next step ready.

In a large bowl add the eggs, cream cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Whisk together or use an electric mixer. Cream cheese chunks left in the mixture are perfectly fine since they will taste great in the quiche.

Stir in the bacon, the cooled jalapeno and onion, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese and 1/2 cup of the parmesan.

Spray the slow cooker with non-stick spray then add the quiche mixture.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours 15 minutes to 2.5 hours. You will know it’s done when the center is no longer jiggly.

Add the remaining cheese over the quiche and put the lid back on. Let melt, this should only take a few minutes.

Slice and serve. The leftovers are great too!