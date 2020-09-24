  1. Home
Slow Cooker Hearty Beef Stew

September 24, 2020 | 3:05pm
Beef and stew collaborate for a great stew
Courtesy of McCormick

This home-style flavor of hearty beef stew will come out tasting great for your family during the cold winter or you can keep it refrigerated until you ready to cook.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Hearty Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
  • 1 1/3 water
  • 2 Cups potato chunks
  • 2 Cups carrot chunks
  • 1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
  • 1/2 Cup sliced celery

Directions

Place beef and vegetables in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended.

Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir before serving.

