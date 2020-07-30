Slow Cooker Goulash

Coat beef with flour. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add beef; cook in batches until browned on all sides. Add onion; cook about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Place potatoes in slow cooker. Top with beef and onions.

Mix broth, tomato paste, paprika, garlic salt and caraway seed in small bowl. Pour over beef. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir in bell pepper during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Thicken with additional flour, if desired.