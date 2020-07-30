July 30, 2020
This slow cooker goulash is a yummy beef and potato soup to warm you up. Serve it over pasta or spaetzle to make it a bit more filling.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 Pound potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) beef broth
- 3 Tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Paprika
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Whole Caraway Seed
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces
Directions
Coat beef with flour. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add beef; cook in batches until browned on all sides. Add onion; cook about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Place potatoes in slow cooker. Top with beef and onions.
Mix broth, tomato paste, paprika, garlic salt and caraway seed in small bowl. Pour over beef. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir in bell pepper during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Thicken with additional flour, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving241
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein27g55%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.9mg70.3%
Vitamin C26mg28%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K7µg5%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg43%
Phosphorus307mg44%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium834mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.5%
Sodium334mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.9%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water212gN/A
Zinc6mg59%