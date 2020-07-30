Slow Cooker Crustless Broccoli Cheese Quiche

Get a large pot of water boiling on the stove top. Once the boiling has started add the broccoli. Cook for 3 minutes only, drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Add the eggs, salt, pepper, onion powder and cream cheese to a large bowl. Using a hand held mixer, beat on medium speed until the cream cheese and eggs are combined. It’s ok if a few chunks of cream cheese are left.

Spray the slow cooker with non-stick spray. Add the broccoli down evenly in the slow cooker then sprinkle over 1/2 cup of the cheese. Pour over the egg mixture.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours and 15 minutes. Do not open the lid during the cooking time.

When the cooking time is done. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese and cover again to let the cheese melt. This will take about 10 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!