4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Crustless Broccoli Cheese Quiche

July 30, 2020 | 5:36pm
Serve for breakfast or lunch

Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker

This slow cooker crustless broccoli cheese quiche is a cheese lover’s dream.

Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker

 

Ready in
2 h, 35 m
20 m
(prepare time)
2 h, 15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
290
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups cut broccoli (see how to blanch it below)
  • 9 eggs
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
  • 2 Cups shredded Colby Jack Cheese divided

Directions

Get a large pot of water boiling on the stove top. Once the boiling has started add the broccoli. Cook for 3 minutes only, drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Add the eggs, salt, pepper, onion powder and cream cheese to a large bowl. Using a hand held mixer, beat on medium speed until the cream cheese and eggs are combined. It’s ok if a few chunks of cream cheese are left.

Spray the slow cooker with non-stick spray. Add the broccoli down evenly in the slow cooker then sprinkle over 1/2 cup of the cheese. Pour over the egg mixture.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours and 15 minutes. Do not open the lid during the cooking time.

When the cooking time is done. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese and cover again to let the cheese melt. This will take about 10 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving290
Total Fat24g36%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol238mg79%
Protein15g31%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A266µg30%
Vitamin B120.7µg30.7%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.5%
Vitamin C30mg34%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.2%
Vitamin K37µg30%
Calcium265mg27%
Fiber0.9g3.7%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium23mg6%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus278mg40%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium252mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31%
Sodium354mg15%
Water94gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
quiche
slow cooker
broccoli cheese