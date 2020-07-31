Slow Cooker Chili Beef ‘n Pasta

July 31, 2020 | 12:39pm
If you have a box of noodles to get rid of, this slow cooker dish will make a great dinner option.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds lean ground beef
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped bell pepper
- 1 Cup frozen or canned whole kernel corn
- 1 Cup elbow macaroni, cooked and drained (about 2 1/4 cups)
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Cook ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat until no longer pink; drain. Place in slow cooker.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes, tomato sauce, bell pepper and corn until well blended. Cover.
Cook 6 hours on LOW or 3 hours on HIGH. Stir in cheese and cooked macaroni during the last 10 minutes of cooking.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving500
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol95mg32%
Protein29g57%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg46.6%
Vitamin C36mg39%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.3%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium154mg15%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)43µg11%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus348mg50%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium741mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.3%
Sodium499mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.7%
Trans2gN/A
Water210gN/A
Zinc6mg54%