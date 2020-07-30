  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Chili

July 30, 2020 | 11:35am
Perfect for a party

Courtesy of McCormick

Sure, it's easy to make chili on the stove, but why spend all that time when you can just make it in the Crock Pot? 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
4 h, 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
415
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds lean ground beef
  • 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) tomato sauce

Directions

Brown ground beef or turkey in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Place cooked beef, Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix, tomatoes, beans and tomato sauce in slow cooker. Stir until well mixed. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving415
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein27g54%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.1%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium106mg11%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus314mg45%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium938mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.8%
Sodium789mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg65.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water306gN/A
Zinc6mg50%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
chili
crock pot
slow cooker