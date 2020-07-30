Slow Cooker Chili

July 30, 2020 | 11:35am
Sure, it's easy to make chili on the stove, but why spend all that time when you can just make it in the Crock Pot?
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds lean ground beef
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) tomato sauce
Directions
Brown ground beef or turkey in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
Place cooked beef, Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix, tomatoes, beans and tomato sauce in slow cooker. Stir until well mixed. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving415
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein27g54%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.1%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium106mg11%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Iron5mg27%
Magnesium70mg17%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus314mg45%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium938mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.8%
Sodium789mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg65.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water306gN/A
Zinc6mg50%