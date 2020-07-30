  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Beef Stew

July 30, 2020 | 11:08am
Best on a chilly fall night

Courtesy of McCormick

This classic dish doesn't get much easier. Plus, it's full of healthy ingredients to keep your immune system strong in the fall and winter months.

Courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
5 h, 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
207
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 package McCormick® Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
  • 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 2 Cups potato chunks
  • 1 1/4 Cup carrot chunks
  • 1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
  • 1/2 Cup sliced celery

Directions

Mix vegetables, water and Beef Stew Seasoning Mix in slow cooker.

Coat beef with flour. Stir into ingredients in slow cooker. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 5 hours on HIGH until beef is tender.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving207
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein26g52%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A164µg18%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg62.4%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium686mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.4%
Sodium114mg5%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water236gN/A
Zinc6mg58%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
beef stew
best recipes
crock pot
slow cooker