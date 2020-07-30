Slow Cooker Beef Stew

July 30, 2020 | 11:08am
This classic dish doesn't get much easier. Plus, it's full of healthy ingredients to keep your immune system strong in the fall and winter months.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 3 Cups water
- 1 package McCormick® Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
- 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 2 Cups potato chunks
- 1 1/4 Cup carrot chunks
- 1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
- 1/2 Cup sliced celery
Directions
Mix vegetables, water and Beef Stew Seasoning Mix in slow cooker.
Coat beef with flour. Stir into ingredients in slow cooker. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 5 hours on HIGH until beef is tender.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving207
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein26g52%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A164µg18%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg62.4%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg39%
Phosphorus285mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium686mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.4%
Sodium114mg5%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water236gN/A
Zinc6mg58%