Seafood Soup With Porcini And Tomatoes

October 12, 2020
Nice and seafood dish
Seafood Soup With Porcini And Tomatoes
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Enjoy this delicious warm soup during the winter months. Seafood broth is mixed with Italian flavors to create a stew that's perfect to make for dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
30 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup dried porcini mushrooms
  • 1/3 Cup olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small leek with tender green top, halved, rinsed, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 8-10 Ounces fingerling or small boiling potatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 3-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, preferably imported Italian
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried
  • 6 Cups seafood broth, purchased or homemade
  • 1-2 large pinches saffron threads, optional
  • 1 Teaspoon coarse salt
  • 2 Pounds mussels, scrubbed
  • 1/2 Pound cleaned squid bodies and tentacles, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 Pound peeled and deveined medium-large shrimp
  • 1/2-1 Pound firm-fleshed, skinless fish fillets, cut into 2 inch chunks
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

For the seafood broth, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Stir in 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped celery rib, 1 chopped carrot and 2 whole garlic cloves.

Add 1/2 cup dry white wine, 1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns and 8 cups water.

Add 1 to 1 1/2 pounds fish heads and bones and 1/2 cup cleaned squid bodies.

Heat to a boil; reduce heat to low.

Simmer uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes.

Strain through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Cool.

Refrigerate up to 4 days, or freeze up to several months. Makes about 7 cups.

Soak mushrooms in a small bowl with 1/2 cup very hot water until mushrooms are soft, about 10 minutes.

Strain; reserve liquid and chop mushrooms.

Heat oil in a large (6- to 7-quart) stainless steel or enameled cast-iron pot over medium heat.

Add onion, leek and potatoes.

Cook and stir over medium heat until onions start to wilt, about 3 minutes.

Stir in garlic; cook, 1 minute.

Stir in tomatoes, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, thyme, mushrooms and liquid; cook 2 minutes.

Stir in broth and saffron.

Simmer, partly covered, over medium-low heat, about 20 minutes.

Season with salt, usually about 1 teaspoon. (Soup base can be made up to 3 days in advance; reheat before serving.)

Heat soup base to a simmer over medium heat.

Stir in mussels.

Cover pot and simmer, 3 minutes.

Stir in squid and shrimp; simmer, 2 minutes.

Stir in fish fillets and simmer uncovered until fish almost flakes, about 2 minutes.

 Ladle soup into serving bowls.

Sprinkle with parsley.

Add a swirl of olive oil to each serving.

Pass crushed red pepper flakes.

