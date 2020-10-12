Seafood Soup With Porcini And Tomatoes

For the seafood broth, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Stir in 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped celery rib, 1 chopped carrot and 2 whole garlic cloves.

Add 1/2 cup dry white wine, 1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns and 8 cups water.

Add 1 to 1 1/2 pounds fish heads and bones and 1/2 cup cleaned squid bodies.

Heat to a boil; reduce heat to low.

Simmer uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes.

Strain through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Cool.

Refrigerate up to 4 days, or freeze up to several months. Makes about 7 cups.

Soak mushrooms in a small bowl with 1/2 cup very hot water until mushrooms are soft, about 10 minutes.

Strain; reserve liquid and chop mushrooms.

Heat oil in a large (6- to 7-quart) stainless steel or enameled cast-iron pot over medium heat.

Add onion, leek and potatoes.

Cook and stir over medium heat until onions start to wilt, about 3 minutes.

Stir in garlic; cook, 1 minute.

Stir in tomatoes, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, thyme, mushrooms and liquid; cook 2 minutes.

Stir in broth and saffron.

Simmer, partly covered, over medium-low heat, about 20 minutes.

Season with salt, usually about 1 teaspoon. (Soup base can be made up to 3 days in advance; reheat before serving.)

Heat soup base to a simmer over medium heat.

Stir in mussels.

Cover pot and simmer, 3 minutes.

Stir in squid and shrimp; simmer, 2 minutes.

Stir in fish fillets and simmer uncovered until fish almost flakes, about 2 minutes.

Ladle soup into serving bowls.

Sprinkle with parsley.

Add a swirl of olive oil to each serving.

Pass crushed red pepper flakes.