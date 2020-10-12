Seafood Soup With Porcini And Tomatoes

Enjoy this delicious warm soup during the winter months. Seafood broth is mixed with Italian flavors to create a stew that's perfect to make for dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup dried porcini mushrooms
- 1/3 Cup olive oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 small leek with tender green top, halved, rinsed, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 8-10 Ounces fingerling or small boiling potatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick
- 3-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, preferably imported Italian
- 1/4 Cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried
- 6 Cups seafood broth, purchased or homemade
- 1-2 large pinches saffron threads, optional
- 1 Teaspoon coarse salt
- 2 Pounds mussels, scrubbed
- 1/2 Pound cleaned squid bodies and tentacles, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 Pound peeled and deveined medium-large shrimp
- 1/2-1 Pound firm-fleshed, skinless fish fillets, cut into 2 inch chunks
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
For the seafood broth, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Stir in 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped celery rib, 1 chopped carrot and 2 whole garlic cloves.
Add 1/2 cup dry white wine, 1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns and 8 cups water.
Add 1 to 1 1/2 pounds fish heads and bones and 1/2 cup cleaned squid bodies.
Heat to a boil; reduce heat to low.
Simmer uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes.
Strain through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Cool.
Refrigerate up to 4 days, or freeze up to several months. Makes about 7 cups.
Soak mushrooms in a small bowl with 1/2 cup very hot water until mushrooms are soft, about 10 minutes.
Strain; reserve liquid and chop mushrooms.
Heat oil in a large (6- to 7-quart) stainless steel or enameled cast-iron pot over medium heat.
Add onion, leek and potatoes.
Cook and stir over medium heat until onions start to wilt, about 3 minutes.
Stir in garlic; cook, 1 minute.
Stir in tomatoes, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, thyme, mushrooms and liquid; cook 2 minutes.
Stir in broth and saffron.
Simmer, partly covered, over medium-low heat, about 20 minutes.
Season with salt, usually about 1 teaspoon. (Soup base can be made up to 3 days in advance; reheat before serving.)
Heat soup base to a simmer over medium heat.
Stir in mussels.
Cover pot and simmer, 3 minutes.
Stir in squid and shrimp; simmer, 2 minutes.
Stir in fish fillets and simmer uncovered until fish almost flakes, about 2 minutes.
Ladle soup into serving bowls.
Sprinkle with parsley.
Add a swirl of olive oil to each serving.
Pass crushed red pepper flakes.