Salsa Mini Burgers

June 22, 2020
Bring these to a picnic, serve them as a quick lunch or eat them as an appetizer.
Ingredients
- 1 Perdue fresh ground turkey breast
- 1/4 Cup medium or hot salsa
- 3 Tablespoons dry breadcrumbs (optional)
- 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil
- 8 thin slices of cheddar cheese (about 2 ounces)
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
- 8 dinner rolls, split
- 3/4 Cups prepared gaucamole
Directions
Mix turkey and salsa just until combined. If mixture is too moist to hold shape, mix in breadcrumbs. Shape into eight equal patties.
Heat a wide skillet over medium-high heat. Coat bottom of pan with oil.
Place patties in pan (cook in two batches if needed to fit in pan). Cook three to four minutes until browned; turn and cook until second side is brown. Top each with a slice of cheese and cook until internal temperature is 165°F.
Place burgers between split dinner rolls and top with a tomato slice and a heaping tablespoon of guacamole. Serve immediately.