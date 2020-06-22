  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Salsa Mini Burgers

June 22, 2020
Perfect for an appetizer
Courtesy of Perdue

Bring these to a picnic, serve them as a quick lunch or eat them as an appetizer. 

Ready in
16 m
1 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Perdue fresh ground turkey breast
  • 1/4 Cup medium or hot salsa
  • 3 Tablespoons dry breadcrumbs (optional)
  • 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 8 thin slices of cheddar cheese (about 2 ounces)
  • 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
  • 8 dinner rolls, split
  • 3/4 Cups prepared gaucamole

Directions

Mix turkey and salsa just until combined. If mixture is too moist to hold shape, mix in breadcrumbs. Shape into eight equal patties.

Heat a wide skillet over medium-high heat. Coat bottom of pan with oil.

Place patties in pan (cook in two batches if needed to fit in pan). Cook three to four minutes until browned; turn and cook until second side is brown. Top each with a slice of cheese and cook until internal temperature is 165°F.

Place burgers between split dinner rolls and top with a tomato slice and a heaping tablespoon of guacamole. Serve immediately.

