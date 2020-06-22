Salsa Mini Burgers

Mix turkey and salsa just until combined. If mixture is too moist to hold shape, mix in breadcrumbs. Shape into eight equal patties.

Heat a wide skillet over medium-high heat. Coat bottom of pan with oil.

Place patties in pan (cook in two batches if needed to fit in pan). Cook three to four minutes until browned; turn and cook until second side is brown. Top each with a slice of cheese and cook until internal temperature is 165°F.

Place burgers between split dinner rolls and top with a tomato slice and a heaping tablespoon of guacamole. Serve immediately.