4.5
2 ratings

Rum and Cola Cupcakes

October 21, 2020
A dessert that mimics a popular cocktail
Rum and Cola Cupcakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

This popular cocktail transforms into a delicious cupcake. This recipe combines cola and devil's food cake for the cupcake base while having a rum frosting to mimic the drink.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
1 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
24
Servings
260
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ devil's food cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3/4 Cups cola carbonated beverage

For the frosting

  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Cup rum
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla

Directions

For the cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F.

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat cupcake ingredients with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally, until well blended.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.

Bake about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

For the frosting

 

In a medium bowl, beat butter and powdered sugar with an electric mixer on medium-low speed until combined.

Increase speed to medium; gradually beat in rum and vanilla until fluffy.

Pipe or spread frosting on cupcakes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving260
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Protein2g4%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A41µg5%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber0.5g2.1%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.2%
Phosphorus71mg10%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium81mg2%
Sodium190mg8%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water15gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
