Rum and Cola Cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F.

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat cupcake ingredients with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally, until well blended.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.

Bake about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.