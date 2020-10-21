Rum and Cola Cupcakes

This popular cocktail transforms into a delicious cupcake. This recipe combines cola and devil's food cake for the cupcake base while having a rum frosting to mimic the drink.
Ingredients
For the cupcakes
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ devil's food cake mix
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 3/4 Cups cola carbonated beverage
For the frosting
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 4 Cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 Cup rum
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
Directions
For the cupcakes
Heat oven to 350°F.
Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
In a large bowl, beat cupcake ingredients with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally, until well blended.
Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.
Bake about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack.
Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the frosting
In a medium bowl, beat butter and powdered sugar with an electric mixer on medium-low speed until combined.
Increase speed to medium; gradually beat in rum and vanilla until fluffy.
Pipe or spread frosting on cupcakes.