Rosé Wine Cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

Make cake batter as directed on box, using cake mix, water, 1/2 cup wine, oil, egg whites and food color. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to a cooling rack.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.