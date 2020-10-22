Rosé Wine Cupcakes

Love rosé wine? Well, you're going to enjoy this pretty pink cupcake made with rosé wine and a sweet raspberry jam filling.
Ingredients
For the cupcake
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ white cake mix
- 3/4 Cups water
- 1/2 Cup rosé wine
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 3 egg whites
- 5 drops liquid red food color
For the filling
- 3/4 Cups seedless raspberry jam
For the frosting
- 6 Cups powdered sugar
- 1/3 Cup butter, softened
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 1/3 Cup rosé wine
- Fresh raspberries for garnish
Directions
For the cupcake
Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).
Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
Make cake batter as directed on box, using cake mix, water, 1/2 cup wine, oil, egg whites and food color. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).
Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to a cooling rack.
Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the filling
Fit #6 round tip in decorating bag (opening about 1/8 inch in diameter).
Spoon raspberry jam into decorating bag.
Insert the tip in the center of the cupcake, about halfway down.
Gently squeeze decorating bag, pulling upwards until cupcake swells slightly and filling comes to the top.
For the frosting
In a large bowl, beat powdered sugar, butter and salt with an electric mixer on low speed until blended.
Beat in 1/3 cup wine.
If frosting is too thick, beat in more wine a few drops at a time.
Frost cupcakes.
Garnish with raspberries.