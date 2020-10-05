Ristretto Old Fashioned

October 5, 2020 | 2:17pm
Courtesy of PATRÓN
This old fashioned cocktail recipe is great to enjoy on a nice fall afternoon after a delicious meal. This recipe includes tequila with salted caramel concentrate and organic maple syrup.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Ounce Patrón Añejo
- 1 Teaspoon Salted caramel concentrate
- 2 Teaspoons Organic maple syrup
Directions
Build all ingredients in a rocks glass over an ice cube.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol38mg13%
Protein8g16%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium268mg27%
Folate (food)0.8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.8µg0.2%
Iron0.2mg1.1%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus169mg24%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium80mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.5%
Sodium427mg18%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Water19gN/A
Zinc1mg12%