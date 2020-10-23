Red Wine Snack Cake With Goat Cheese Frosting And Candied Olives

Heat your oven to 350, with a rack in the center.

Spray a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with nonstick spray; if you are not going to serve right out of the pan, line with parchment paper with the ends of the parchment hanging over the side so that you can use it as a sling to remove the whole cake from the pan for easy slicing.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, cream the butter and sugars till light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

While beating, add the eggs and yolks one at a time, adding the next when the first is fully combined.

Mix the red wine and the vanilla together in a mixing cup with a spout.

Whisk the dry ingredients together in a bowl.

Alternate mixing the red wine mixture and dry mix into your butter mixture in thirds, beating just long enough to almost fully combine before adding the next batch.

Pour the batter into the pan; smooth the top.

Bake until a skewer stuck in the middle comes out clean, and the top springs back when you press it, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cool completely on a rack.

Frost in the pan with a generous layer of goat cheese frosting and dot with candied olives to garnish. (Or remove cake from the pan with the parchment paper handles and frost and serve on a platter.)

Cut into 24 pieces to serve.