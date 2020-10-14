  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Red Velvet Mug Cake With Pecans And Cream Cheese Frosting

October 14, 2020 | 3:37pm
Everything you want in a cake, but in a mug
Courtesy of McCormick

Satisfy your red velvet cake cravings in a matter of minutes. Skip the oven, all you need is the microwave. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
7 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

For the mug cake

  • 2 Tablespoons Nestlé® Toll House® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons whipped cream cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Red Food Color
  • 2 Tablespoons Diamond of California® Chopped Pecans

For the cream cheese frosting

  • 1 Tablespoon whipped cream cheese
  • 1 Teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon milk

Directions

For the mug cake

For the mug cake, microwave chocolate morsels and butter in a microwavable coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted.

Stir.

Add remaining ingredients except for pecans; mix well.

Gently stir in pecans.

Microwave on HIGH 45 seconds to 1 minute or until the center looks almost set.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

For the cream cheese frosting

Meanwhile, for the frosting, mix cream cheese and sugar in a small bowl until well blended.

Stir in milk.

Drizzle over mug cake.

