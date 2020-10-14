Red Velvet Mug Cake With Pecans And Cream Cheese Frosting

October 14, 2020 | 3:37pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Satisfy your red velvet cake cravings in a matter of minutes. Skip the oven, all you need is the microwave.
Ingredients
For the mug cake
- 2 Tablespoons Nestlé® Toll House® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons whipped cream cheese
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Red Food Color
- 2 Tablespoons Diamond of California® Chopped Pecans
For the cream cheese frosting
- 1 Tablespoon whipped cream cheese
- 1 Teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon milk
Directions
For the mug cake
For the mug cake, microwave chocolate morsels and butter in a microwavable coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted.
Stir.
Add remaining ingredients except for pecans; mix well.
Gently stir in pecans.
Microwave on HIGH 45 seconds to 1 minute or until the center looks almost set.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
For the cream cheese frosting
Meanwhile, for the frosting, mix cream cheese and sugar in a small bowl until well blended.
Stir in milk.
Drizzle over mug cake.