4.5
2 ratings

Rainbow Sherbet Punch

May 31, 2020 | 12:22pm
Who doesn't want sherbet in their punch?
Rainbow Sherbet Punch

Courtesy of Juicy Juice

Ever thought about putting a scoop of sherbet into your drink? No? Well, then this will blow your mind. The recipe combines the fruity flavors of juice with a cold scoop of sherbet to create the perfect drink for summertime.

The recipe is courtesy of Juicy Juice 

Ready in
13 m
10 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
191
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Cups fruit punch juice, chilled
  • 3 Cups orange tangerine or tropical fruit juice, chilled
  • 12 Ounces black cherry or vanilla seltzer water, chilled
  • 12 Ounces ginger ale, chilled
  • 1 Cup honeydew melon balls
  • 1 Cup raspberries
  • 1 Cup hulled and halved strawberries
  • 2 kiwi, peeled and cut into bite sized chunks
  • 1 quart sherbet, such as rainbow or a mix of lime and pink

Directions

Stir fruit punch juice and orange tangerine (or tropical) juice in a large glass punch bowl.

Add seltzer water and ginger ale to the bowl and gently stir until to combine.

Add melon, raspberries, strawberries and kiwi.

Divide among 12 punch glasses. Scoop sherbet into each serving, just before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving191
Total Fat0.4g0.7%
Sugar14gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C156mg100%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K7µg5%
Calcium45mg5%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium18mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus28mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium250mg5%
Sodium16mg1%
Water256gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%
