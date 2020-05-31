Rainbow Sherbet Punch

May 31, 2020 | 12:22pm
Ever thought about putting a scoop of sherbet into your drink? No? Well, then this will blow your mind. The recipe combines the fruity flavors of juice with a cold scoop of sherbet to create the perfect drink for summertime.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups fruit punch juice, chilled
- 3 Cups orange tangerine or tropical fruit juice, chilled
- 12 Ounces black cherry or vanilla seltzer water, chilled
- 12 Ounces ginger ale, chilled
- 1 Cup honeydew melon balls
- 1 Cup raspberries
- 1 Cup hulled and halved strawberries
- 2 kiwi, peeled and cut into bite sized chunks
- 1 quart sherbet, such as rainbow or a mix of lime and pink
Directions
Stir fruit punch juice and orange tangerine (or tropical) juice in a large glass punch bowl.
Add seltzer water and ginger ale to the bowl and gently stir until to combine.
Add melon, raspberries, strawberries and kiwi.
Divide among 12 punch glasses. Scoop sherbet into each serving, just before serving.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving191
Total Fat0.4g0.7%
Sugar14gN/A
Protein1g2%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C156mg100%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K7µg5%
Calcium45mg5%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium18mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus28mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium250mg5%
Sodium16mg1%
Water256gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%