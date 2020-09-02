Pumpkin Spice Spread

September 2, 2020 | 2:22pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Add some fall flavors to your breakfast table with this recipe. This spread recipe is made of canned pumpkin, whipped cream cheese and chopped pecans. Best to eat on a bagel, fruit slices, muffins and more.
Ingredients
- 1 container (8 ounces) whipped cream cheese
- 1/4 Cup canned pumpkin
- 2 Tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped pecans
Directions
Beat cream cheese, pumpkin, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Stir in pecans. Cover.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Servings14
Calories Per Serving77
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein1g2%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A93µg10%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus24mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium43mg1%
Sodium60mg3%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%