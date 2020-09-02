  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Spice Spread

September 2, 2020 | 2:22pm
By
Tasty spread for your bagel
Pumpkin Spice Spread
Courtesy of McCormick

Add some fall flavors to your breakfast table with this recipe. This spread recipe is made of canned pumpkin, whipped cream cheese and chopped pecans. Best to eat on a bagel, fruit slices, muffins and more.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
14
Servings
77
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 container (8 ounces) whipped cream cheese
  • 1/4 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 Tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped pecans

Directions

Beat cream cheese, pumpkin, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until blended. Stir in pecans. Cover.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings14
Calories Per Serving77
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein1g2%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A93µg10%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus24mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium43mg1%
Sodium60mg3%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
Tags
Bagel
best recipes
canned pumpkin
cream cheese
pumpkin spice