4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Spice Monkey Martinis

September 22, 2020 | 4:38pm
Exchange your martini recipe for this one
Courtesy of Jawns I Cooked

These aren't your usual martinis, there are added seasonal flairs. This cocktail recipe uses a can of pumpkin puree, vodka, apple cider and more. Everything you need to create the perfect fall beverage.

Recipe courtesy of Jawns I Cooked

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 15 oz can pumpkin purée (not pie filling), chilled
  • 1 1/4 Cup half and half
  • 4 1/2 Ounces (3 shots) chilled Monkey In Paradise Vodka
  • 1/4 Cup fall spiced simple syrup
  • 1/4 Cup apple cider, chilled
  • whipped cream
  • ground cinnamon

For the fall spiced simple syrup

  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Cup cane sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 star anise pod
  • 2 whole cloves

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender and pulse until smooth.

Pour into martini glasses and top with whipped cream.

Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon and serve.

For the fall spiced simple syrup

Combine all the ingredients to a saucepan, and bring them to a boil.

Once they are boiling, stir to dissolve the sugar, and reduce the heat to medium-low.

Simmer for about 5 minutes and then let cool.

