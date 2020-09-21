  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Spice Martini

September 21, 2020 | 2:07pm
Fall drink great for Thanksgiving
Pumpkin Spice Martini
Courtesy of Barefoot Wine

If you're looking for a nice drink to enjoy at the Thanksgiving dinner table, this cocktail recipe may be right for you. Along with Riesling wine, this recipe adds seasonal flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg creating a great fall drink.

Recipe courtesy of Barefoot Wine

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
237
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Barefoot Riesling
  • 1 Ounce pumpkin liqueur
  • 1 Ounce cream liqueur
  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg

Directions

Combine Barefoot Riesling, pumpkin liqueur and cream liqueur in martini shaker over ice.

Shake well and strain into martini glass.

Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg as a garnish and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving237
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar22gN/A
Protein0.1g0.2%
Carbs29g10%
Calcium2mgN/A
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)0.1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.1µgN/A
Magnesium2mgN/A
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium18mgN/A
Sodium5mgN/A
Water67gN/A
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
