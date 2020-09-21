Pumpkin Spice Martini

September 21, 2020 | 2:07pm
Courtesy of Barefoot Wine
If you're looking for a nice drink to enjoy at the Thanksgiving dinner table, this cocktail recipe may be right for you. Along with Riesling wine, this recipe adds seasonal flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg creating a great fall drink.
Recipe courtesy of Barefoot Wine
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Barefoot Riesling
- 1 Ounce pumpkin liqueur
- 1 Ounce cream liqueur
- 1 pinch ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
Directions
Combine Barefoot Riesling, pumpkin liqueur and cream liqueur in martini shaker over ice.
Shake well and strain into martini glass.
Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg as a garnish and serve.