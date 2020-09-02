September 2, 2020 | 3:15pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Mug cookies aren't only fun to make but delicious to eat as well. This pumpkin mug cookie recipe is quick and easy to make by adding all of the ingredients in a mug and cook it in your microwave.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Tablespoon miniature chocolate chips
- 1 Tablespoon canned pumpkin
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
Directions
Microwave butter in microwavable coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted. Stir. Add remaining ingredients; mix well.
Microwave on HIGH 45 seconds to 1 minute or until the center looks almost set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving384
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar36gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol179mg60%
Protein5g10%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A268µg30%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.9%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.3%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.8%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium72mg7%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg7%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus80mg11%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium109mg2%
Sodium27mg1%
Sugars, added35gN/A
Trans0.5gN/A
Water26gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.4%