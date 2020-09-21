Pumpkin Hot Buttered Skrew

September 21, 2020 | 4:42pm
Courtesy of Skrewball Whiskey
This warm seasonal drink recipe is pretty to enjoy during a cold night after dinner. Make it boozy by adding Skewball Peanut Butter Whiskey with pumpkin spice flavored hot buttered drink.
Recipe courtesy of Skrewball Whiskey
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 1/2 Ounce pumpkin spice syrup
- 1 sugar cube
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 4 Ounces hot water
- star anise
- cinnamon sugar
Directions
Add sugar, butter and hot water to hot drink mug.
Stir until dissolved.
Add Skrewball and star anise.
Stir.
Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top.