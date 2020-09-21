  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Hot Buttered Skrew

September 21, 2020 | 4:42pm
This hot buttered drink will keep you warm
Pumpkin Hot Buttered Skrew
Courtesy of Skrewball Whiskey

This warm seasonal drink recipe is pretty to enjoy during a cold night after dinner. Make it boozy by adding Skewball Peanut Butter Whiskey with pumpkin spice flavored hot buttered drink.

Recipe courtesy of Skrewball Whiskey

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Related Recipes
Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Bread: Tasty Recipes Made With Canned Pumpkin
8 Pumpkin Cocktail Recipes
8 Creative Hot Dog Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • 1/2 Ounce pumpkin spice syrup
  • 1 sugar cube
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 4 Ounces hot water
  • star anise
  • cinnamon sugar

Directions

Add sugar, butter and hot water to hot drink mug.

Stir until dissolved.

Add Skrewball and star anise.

Stir.

Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top.

Tags
best recipes
fall drink
Fall Recipe
peanut butter whiskey
Pumpkin Hot Buttered Skrew
pumpkin spice syrup