Pumpkin Crumb Cake

Let your home be filled with the aromas of pumpkin spice. This crumb cake recipe is a yellow cake baked with canned pumpkin and topped with brown sugar pecan crumbles.
Ingredients
For the pecan crumb topping
- 1 Cup flour
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, melted
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
For the pumpkin cake
- 1 package (2-layer size) yellow cake mix
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
For the pecan crumb topping
Preheat oven to 350°F. For the topping, mix flour, sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Add butter; toss with a spatula until large crumbs form. Stir in pecans. Set aside.
For the pumpkin cake
For the cake, beat cake mix, pumpkin, eggs, butter, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or just until mixed.
Spread 1/2 of the batter in greased and floured 9-inch square baking pan. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the topping. Pour remaining batter over top. Sprinkle with remaining Topping.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until cake pulls away from the sides of the pan. Cool in pan on wire rack.