  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

September 2, 2020 | 3:31pm
By
Greet the holiday season with pumpkin
Pumpkin Crumb Cake
Courtesy of McCormick

Let your home be filled with the aromas of pumpkin spice. This crumb cake recipe is a yellow cake baked with canned pumpkin and topped with brown sugar pecan crumbles.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
379
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the pecan crumb topping

  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, melted
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans

For the pumpkin cake

  • 1 package (2-layer size) yellow cake mix
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

For the pecan crumb topping

Preheat oven to 350°F. For the topping, mix flour, sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Add butter; toss with a spatula until large crumbs form. Stir in pecans. Set aside.

For the pumpkin cake

For the cake, beat cake mix, pumpkin, eggs, butter, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or just until mixed.

Spread 1/2 of the batter in greased and floured 9-inch square baking pan. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the topping. Pour remaining batter over top. Sprinkle with remaining Topping.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until cake pulls away from the sides of the pan. Cool in pan on wire rack.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving379
Total Fat15g24%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated7g37%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein5g9%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A368µg41%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.3%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.1%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium126mg13%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)59µg15%
Folic acid25µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium23mg6%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus190mg27%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium154mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13%
Sodium334mg14%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water45gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cake
canned pumpkin
pecans
Pumpkin
pumpkin spice
crumb cake