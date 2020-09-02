Pumpkin Creme Sandwich Cookies

For the Cookies, mix flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

Beat butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add pumpkin, egg, and pumpkin pie spice blend extract; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Roll in additional granulated sugar to coat. Place on greased baking sheets. Gently flatten with bottom of a glass.

Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are firm. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.