Pumpkin Creme Sandwich Cookies

Use pumpkin to create a fun twist to a traditional vanilla sandwich cookie. This recipe uses canned pumpkin to make the cookie and the delicious creme filling that goes in between.
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 4 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 2 Cups granulated sugar
- 1 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1 egg
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
- Additional granulated sugar, for coating
For the pumpkin creme filling
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 Cup marshmallow creme
- 2 Tablespoons canned pumpkin
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
- 14 drops McCormick® Yellow Food Color
- 7 drops McCormick® Red Food Color
- 1 box (16 ounces) confectioners’ sugar
Directions
For the cookies
For the Cookies, mix flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
Beat butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add pumpkin, egg, and pumpkin pie spice blend extract; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Roll in additional granulated sugar to coat. Place on greased baking sheets. Gently flatten with bottom of a glass.
Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are firm. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.
For the pumpkin creme filling
For the Pumpkin Creme Filling, beat butter, marshmallow creme and pumpkin in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add pumpkin pie spice blend extract and food colors; mix well.
Gradually add confectioners' sugar, beating until well blended after each addition and scraping sides and bottom of bowl frequently. If the filling is too thick to spread, gradually beat in 1 to 2 teaspoons water.
To assemble sandwich cookies, place about 1 teaspoon filling on the flat side of 1 cookie. Top with a second cookie, pressing gently to spread filling. Repeat with remaining cookies and filling.