  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Danish

September 2, 2020 | 12:33pm
By
Enjoy a sweet flaky danish
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Danish
Courtesy of McCormick

Perfect for breakfast or brunch during the holidays. This recipe takes frozen puffy pastry to create this flaky pumpkin cream cheese-filled danish.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
262
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 4 Tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract, divided
  • 1/2 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
  • 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed
  • 3/4 Cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon water

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Beat cream cheese, egg, 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Set aside.

Mix pumpkin, remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice blend extract in a small bowl until well blended.

Unfold puff pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface. Cut strips 1 inch apart and 1 1/2 inches across down long sides of each pastry sheet. Spread 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture down the center of each pastry sheet. Top each with 1/2 of the pumpkin mixture. Fold over 1 pastry strip at a time, alternating sides, to enclose filling. Place pastries on the baking sheet.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes. Remove to wire rack. Cool completely.

For the glaze, mix confectioners’ sugar, water and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Drizzle over each pastry. Store leftover pastries in the refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving262
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein4g7%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A116µg13%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber0.7g3%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Folic acid20µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus42mg6%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium61mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.5%
Sodium133mg6%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.7%
Water20gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
breakfast
brunch
cream cheese
danish
puff pastry
Pumpkin