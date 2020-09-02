Pumpkin Cream Cheese Danish

Perfect for breakfast or brunch during the holidays. This recipe takes frozen puffy pastry to create this flaky pumpkin cream cheese-filled danish.
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 egg
- 4 Tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract, divided
- 1/2 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pure Pumpkin Pie Spice Blend Extract
- 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed
- 3/4 Cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 Tablespoon water
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Beat cream cheese, egg, 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Set aside.
Mix pumpkin, remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice blend extract in a small bowl until well blended.
Unfold puff pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface. Cut strips 1 inch apart and 1 1/2 inches across down long sides of each pastry sheet. Spread 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture down the center of each pastry sheet. Top each with 1/2 of the pumpkin mixture. Fold over 1 pastry strip at a time, alternating sides, to enclose filling. Place pastries on the baking sheet.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes. Remove to wire rack. Cool completely.
For the glaze, mix confectioners’ sugar, water and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until smooth. Drizzle over each pastry. Store leftover pastries in the refrigerator.