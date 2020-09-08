Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray mini cheesecake pan (12 cups) with cooking spray.

In a food processor, process gingersnap cookies with on/off pulses until finely ground (about 1 cup). Add melted butter; pulse until mixed. Press crumb mixture firmly into each cheesecake cup to form crust. Bake 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in pumpkin, sour cream and salt, scraping bowl frequently. Add egg, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg; beat until well blended.

Divide mixture evenly into crust-lined cups.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until set. Cool completely in pan, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

Serve cheesecakes topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. Store in refrigerator.