4.5
2 ratings

Carolina Pulled Pork Slow Cooker Dip

June 23, 2020 | 12:21pm
By
Make it a game day essential
Carolina Pulled Pork Slow Cooker Dip

Photo Courtesy of McCormick

The perfect appetizer for sports fans on game day or at a barbecue. Take the smoky taste of pork tenderloin and combine it with cheese, vinegar, brown sugar and dill pickles to create a sweet and tangy dip. 

 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick 

Ready in
4 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
32
Servings
61
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 package of slow cookers BBQ pulled pork seasoning mix, divided
  • 1 Cup cider vinegar
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup chopped dill pickles
  • 8 Ounces processed cheese, cubed
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped green onions

Directions

Place pork in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the seasoning mix; toss to coat. Set aside.

Mix vinegar, brown sugar, pickles and remaining seasoning mix in a slow cooker. Add seasoned pork into slow cooker.

Cook 3 1/2 to 4 hours on HIGH or until pork is tender. Remove pork from a slow cooker.

Shred pork, using two forks. Return pork to slow cooker. Add cheese; cover and let stand 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir well. Sprinkle with green onions. Top with coleslaw, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings32
Calories Per Serving61
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein5g9%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.9%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium54mg5%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg5.9%
Phosphorus69mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium75mg2%
Sodium64mg3%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Water22gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%
