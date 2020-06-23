Carolina Pulled Pork Slow Cooker Dip

Place pork in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the seasoning mix; toss to coat. Set aside.

Mix vinegar, brown sugar, pickles and remaining seasoning mix in a slow cooker. Add seasoned pork into slow cooker.

Cook 3 1/2 to 4 hours on HIGH or until pork is tender. Remove pork from a slow cooker.

Shred pork, using two forks. Return pork to slow cooker. Add cheese; cover and let stand 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir well. Sprinkle with green onions. Top with coleslaw, if desired.