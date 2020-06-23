Carolina Pulled Pork Slow Cooker Dip

The perfect appetizer for sports fans on game day or at a barbecue. Take the smoky taste of pork tenderloin and combine it with cheese, vinegar, brown sugar and dill pickles to create a sweet and tangy dip.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 package of slow cookers BBQ pulled pork seasoning mix, divided
- 1 Cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup chopped dill pickles
- 8 Ounces processed cheese, cubed
- 2 Tablespoons chopped green onions
Directions
Place pork in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the seasoning mix; toss to coat. Set aside.
Mix vinegar, brown sugar, pickles and remaining seasoning mix in a slow cooker. Add seasoned pork into slow cooker.
Cook 3 1/2 to 4 hours on HIGH or until pork is tender. Remove pork from a slow cooker.
Shred pork, using two forks. Return pork to slow cooker. Add cheese; cover and let stand 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Stir well. Sprinkle with green onions. Top with coleslaw, if desired.
Servings32
Calories Per Serving61
Total Fat3g4%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein5g9%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.9%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium54mg5%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Iron0.2mg1.4%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg5.9%
Phosphorus69mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium75mg2%
Sodium64mg3%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.9%
Water22gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%