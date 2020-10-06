Proper Maple Smash

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
Maple syrup lovers will definitely enjoy this dream cocktail. The sweetness from the maple syrup pairs well with the Irish Whiskey making it the perfect cocktail to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
- 1 Ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
- Dash of ground cinnamon
Directions
Add all of the ingredients in a glass.
Stir and enjoy.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving165
Sugar13gN/A
Protein0.1g0.2%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium25mg3%
Fiber0.3g1%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Magnesium6mg1%
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium73mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.9%
Sodium3mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water60gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%