  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Proper Maple Smash

October 6, 2020
Boozy maple syrup
Proper Maple Smash
Courtesy of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Maple syrup lovers will definitely enjoy this dream cocktail. The sweetness from the maple syrup pairs well with the Irish Whiskey making it the perfect cocktail to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Recipe courtesy of  Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
165
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Maple Syrup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
  • 1 Ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
  • Dash of ground cinnamon

Directions

Add all of the ingredients in a glass.

Stir and enjoy.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving165
Sugar13gN/A
Protein0.1g0.2%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium25mg3%
Fiber0.3g1%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Magnesium6mg1%
Phosphorus4mg1%
Potassium73mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.9%
Sodium3mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water60gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
Irish Whiskey
maple syrup
Fall Recipe
Proper Maple Smash