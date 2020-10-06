Proper Irish Coffee

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
Regular coffee is great and all but sometimes you might want an extra splash of something special to get through the day. This cocktail recipe uses hot coffee with Irish whiskey and heavy cream.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Proper No. Twelve Whiskey
- 4 Ounces hot coffee
- 3/4 Ounces simple syrup
- 2-3 Ounces heavy cream
Directions
In a shaker or jar, shake or whip heavy cream until slightly thickened (not completely stiff).
In a mug, add Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, hot coffee, and simple syrup.
Stir.
Carefully layer on top the thickened heavy cream until it covers the drink.
Optional grating of nutmeg on top.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving444
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated16g82%
Cholesterol97mg32%
Protein2g3%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A291µg32%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.3%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium51mg5%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.8mg4.6%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus51mg7%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium123mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.8%
Sodium42mg2%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Water195gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.3%