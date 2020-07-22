pinwheel cookies

In a large bowl of an electric mixer, beat at medium speed butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until incorporated.

In a separate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the butter mixture alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Beat at low speed after each addition until combined.

Divide dough into 2 equal parts. Add melted chocolate to one part, and knead the dough until the chocolate is completely incorporated into the dough.

Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Roll out each piece of dough into a 12x9-inch rectangle on top of parchment paper. Invert chocolate dough onto vanilla dough, peel off parchment paper. Roll up dough like you would a jelly roll. Starting with the long side. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Remove dough from the refrigerator and cut into ¼-inch slices. Use a sharp knife to cut. Place cookies onto the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove cookies from oven, let them rest for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.